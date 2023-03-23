Eddie Izzard reveals she has added new name to her passport

The comedian known as Eddie Izzard has revealed that she has added her new name, Suzy, to her passport.

Speaking on Lorraine, the 61-year-old explained that she has loved the name ever since she was a child watching Suzy Kendall in the film To Sir, with Love.

She said that while she prefers to be called Suzy, she doesn't mind being called Eddie, just as while she prefers she/her pronouns, she is also okay with he/him.

"No one can make a mistake with me, unless they call me Gregory or Sabrina, as that's not quite right," she joked.

