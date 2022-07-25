Elephant greets woman through hotel room window in Thailand

An elephant poked its trunk through a hotel room window to greet a napping woman in Thailand.

Blogger Sakshi Jain, the traveller alerted by the unconventional wake up call, said on Instagram that her experience at the resort in Chiang Mai was “something different.”

Ms Jains’ friend, Taha Ismail, captured the moment their visitor arrived at the window on video.

The resort allows guests to walk, feed, bath, and play with the elephants, according to Ms Jain’s post where she detailed the encounter.

