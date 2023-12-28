Ellie Goulding credits nature for saving her after post-natal depression

Ellie Goulding has credited nature for saving her after her post-natal depression following the both of her son in 2021.

The popstar, 36, guest-edited Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday, 28 December, and said the only thing that would make her happy aside from her son was to take walks into nature.

She said she “would start to feel some life come back to me” after taking walks in the countryside, adding that it helped “the numbness ease off.”

“All I’d do was put one foot in front of the other and I would walk out into a field,” the singer said.