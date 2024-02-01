Elon Musk takes ‘spooky’ humanoid robot out for walk round factory

Elon Musk took his Optimus robot for a walk around a factory floor in a video social media users have branded “spooky.”

The billionaire Tesla CEO posted footage on X/Twitter showing the almost 6-foot-tall humanoid taking steps.

“Going for a walk with Optimus,” Mr Musk said in a post on the social media site.

While many users seemed to be fascinated by the robot, others appeared to be startled by its human-like appearance.

“This one is spooky,” one commenter said.