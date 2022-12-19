Elon Musk and Turkish president Erdogan share ‘awkward’ handshake

Elon Musk and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared an "awkward" handshake at the final of World Cup 2022.

The moment they greeted one another was caught on camera, with many commenting on the body language of the exchange.

It appeared to be rather intense, with the handshake lasting nearly a minute as translators helped with their communication.

"Duel in the Desert," the Tesla CEO tweeted from the stadium, adding "couldn’t ask for a better game. Incredible play."

