Stunning drone footage captures humpback whale swimming off English coast

Stunning drone footage captures a humpback whale swimming off the coast of England.

The mammal, named Pi, was spotted by Gareth Tibbs, an avid drone pilot and wildlife enthusiast, just 300 meters from the shore of St Mary’s island.

He went in search of the humpback last Friday (2 December) after hearing it had returned to UK waters.

Pi previously spent ten weeks swimming around the Isles of Scilly in 2020.

“It is amazing to see Pi back again,” Tibbs said after capturing the spectacular footage.

