Abandoned flamingo chick raised by two adoptive fathers at English zoo

A flamingo chick who was abandoned by its parents is being raised by two adoptive fathers at Whipsnade Zoo.

After the biological parents left the chick to fend for itself, keepers initially kept the infant safe inside an incubator, before same-sex couple Hudson and Blaze were chosen to step in.

The males were selected to take on the challenge as they had demonstrated excellent parenting skills with their own shared nest.

This footage shows the content trio in their enclosure at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

