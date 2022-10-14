Enormous bear found napping under deck in Colorado

It took five wildlife officials to drag away this 400lb sleeping bear discovered under the deck of a Colorado home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers said they found “one of the largest male bears we have ever seen” under the house on Hermosa Avenue, Durango.

"Bears start to look for a good place to den for the winter this time of year. Under the deck of a home in a residential Durango neighbourhood is not a suitable den location”, they said.

The roughly 10-year-old beast was tranquillised for quick health exam and given a microchip and ear tags before being loaded onto a trailer for relocation.

