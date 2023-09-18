Waiting for an iPhone 15? Curious escaped cows crowd round mobile phone shop

A herd of escaped cows crowded around a mobile shop - like customers waiting for the latest iPhone.

The curious cattle had wandered away from nearby farmland before converging on the counter on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 13 September.

Shocked owner Sun returned from a stall where he was buying food and ushered away the herd.

“My products must be so good that even the local cows are visiting,” he said. “They must be looking for the new iPhone 15.”