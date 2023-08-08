Woman tells ex-husband’s new wife ‘I pray for you’ during wedding day speech

This is the moment a woman gives a speech at her ex-husband’s wedding to address his new partner.

Leah Bourdo, 39, read the emotional speech to her ex-husband Steve Bourdo’s new wife, Shonda, 35, on their wedding day in July.

Leah tells Shonda that she “prayed every day” that someone would come along and treat her children with love and respect, following her seperation from Steve.

The women get along so well, they often go out for dinner and both families spend Christmas together. Leah, who works for Michigan State, said: “We forgave each other. We put our kids first.”