Firefighters rescue dozens of salmon after they became stuck in water near pub

Firefighters were called to a rather bizarre rescue mission last week, saving dozens of salmon that had become stuck near a pub.

The fish were found trapped in a leat near the Mill on the Exe in Exeter, Devon.

Local fire and rescue services worked with the environment agency to catch the fish and winch them up from the culvert to ground level.

Footage shows the crews later safely releasing all the fish into a nearby river.

