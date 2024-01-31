A man bought a decommissioned aircraft from Facebook Marketplace and turned it into an ice fishing shack with the help of his three friends in Pelican Pointe, Canada.

Lee Saretsky came across the listing for the plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream previously owned by regional airline Air Mikisew, on Facebook in the summer of 2022.

Mr Saretsky showcases the hollowed-out plane, in which he installed bench seating and two portable heaters to keep a comfortable temperature inside for up to 18 people.

“We google searched ‘ice shack airplane’ and nothing came up so we figured nobody’s done it before,” Mr Saretsky said.