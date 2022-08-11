Meta’s controversial AI chatbot has been released on a demo website, with the prototype bot sharing interesting “opinions” on a number of topics.

According to Meta, the chatbot - named BlenderBot 3 - uses artificial intelligence and can speak on “nearly any topic”.

That includes the topic of Mark Zuckerberg himself.

“He’s a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical,” the AI bot said when asked about the company’s owner, according to Buzzfeed.

