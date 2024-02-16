A plastic surgeon has warned of the dangers of people having dermal fillers and botox by unlicensed practitioners.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain today (16 February), Nora Nugent, vice president of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons said “We have seen skin loss from filler”, as she advised anyone wanting treatment to “go to a medical practitioner who is trained in aesthetic procedures”.

The warning comes as it was revealed dermal fillers and botox by unlicensed practitioners were the most complained about cosmetic procedures last year.