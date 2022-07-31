Band serenades stranded motorists after fire halted traffic on M6 near Preston

A brass band performed for stranded motorists on the M6 near Preston on Friday (29 July) after a fire halted traffic.

Around 40 people applauded as the band serenaded the drivers blocked in traffic because of a lorry on fire, which forced firefighters to conduct a “complex recovery operation”.

During the long hours of wait, drivers entertained themselves by playing table football and organising parties in the middle of the M6, before the motorway was finally cleared at around 8.30 pm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.