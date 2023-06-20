Moment 7ft fish rescued after becoming stranded in shallow waters

An injured 7ft-long sunfish was rescued by fishermen after it became stranded in shallow waters off the coast of the Philippines last week.

The wounded 220lb marine animal was spotted when it discovered the wounded marine animal when it waved its fins above the sea near a port in Ormoc City, Leyte province, on 15 June.

Fishermen tried to push the creature back into the sea but it kept swimming back, so they called authorities who managed to nudge the fish back into the water.

"We are monitoring the situation in case it comes back and becomes stranded again," authorities said.