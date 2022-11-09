Moment shark tries to steal diver's catch of fish

A shark made a bid for a diver’s catch of fish in an extraordinary encounter off the coast of the Fernando de Noronha archipelago on 4 May.

Fisherman Felipe Rogerio battled with a sharpnose shark, which attacked his line of fish several times.

Rafael Mesquita Ferreira, who filmed the encounter, said: “[The shark] took two coneys and tried to bite a squirrelfish... The fishermen involved are authorised for this type of fishing... and it is forbidden to try to prevent the shark from approaching the fish.”

