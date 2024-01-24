Elderly plane passenger saved by doctor with Apple Watch

An elderly woman who suffered a medical emergency on a flight was saved by a doctor using an Apple Watch.

Rashid Riaz, 43, an NHS doctor, was on board a plane travelling from Birmingham to Verona when a woman in her 70s suffered shortness of breath

Dr Riaz borrowed an Apple device and used its Blood Oxygen software to assess the patient's oxygen levels.

He also spoke to the woman in her native Urdu to establish her history of heart issues.

Apple says measurements taken with the Blood Oxygen app are not intended for medical use and are only designed for general fitness and wellness.