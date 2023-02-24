Moment rescued and rehabilitated manatees released into Florida park

The moment manatees who were rescued and rehabilitated were released into a park was captured on camera.

This video shows the group being set free at Blue Spring State Park, a warm-water habitat for manatees.

It is one of the largest winter gathering sites for this species in Florida, and the animals will wear GPS trackers to allow researchers to make sure they acclimatise.

Among the manatees are three who were rehabilitated at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, some of which were orphaned.

