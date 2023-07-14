Injured manatees released back into wild after rehabilitation

Two manatees have been released back into the wild after undergoing rehabilitation in Florida.

The marine mammals were rescued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit in early May after being found floating, sick with red tide.were released at Demere Key after months of rehabilitation.

Padilla, who weighs 590lbs, was rescued off the shore of Pine Island and the second manatee, Corozone, who weighs 910lbs, was found by boaters near St. James City.

Both were rehabilitated by SeaWorld Orlando and released at Demere Key, west of Pine Island.