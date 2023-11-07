Wild bear searches for cat food at Florida home

A Florida resident had a surprising home visit from a wild black bear, who came in search of cat food.

Tanya De La Madriza claims the animal had ventured onto her property to investigate the source of the food, with surveillance camera footage showing the bear poking around her house.

It is seen sniffing around the patio and in trees next to the property, before wandering off into the distance.

Earlier this year, a small bear cub was seen eating from a cat’s food bowl on a porch in the US state of Georgia.