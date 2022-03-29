A sandhill crane has been spotted escorting an alligator off a golf course in Florida.

David Scott Schultz recorded incredible footage of the incident, which happened at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Orlando last week.

Schultz explained that he watched the crane stalk the alligator as it walked across the 18th fairway and headed toward a pond.

“The sandhill crane was following the alligator across the fairway, which I didn’t think was a good idea,” he said, recording the moment the bird ushered the reptile away.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.