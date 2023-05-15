A Florida professor set the world record for the longest underwater habitation on Saturday 13 May, when he spent his 74th day living in the Jules Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida.

Joseph Dituri, a diver and medical researcher, plans to continue his experiment and reach 100 days below the surface.

“I’m humbled that my curiosity for discovery has led me here. My goal from day 1 has been to inspire - not only for generations to come - but for scientists around the globe who study life undersea and how the human body functions when in extreme environments,” he wrote, captioning a video celebrating his journey so far.

Mr Dituri also confirmed the thing he misses most about being on the surface is seeing the sun.

