Watch: Flying car achieves first flight in US

A flying car that is available to buy at £160,000 has made its first flight.

The Samson Sky Switchblade flew to an altitude of 500 feet during its maiden journey in Washington State.

The Oregon-based company announced on Thursday (9 November) that a test pilot flew above an airport and surrounding foothills, remaining airborne for nearly six minutes.

Already, the two-seater street-legal vehicle has received 2,300 Reservations from 57 countries and all 50 States in the US.

Swmson Sky CEO Sam Bousfield said: “After 14 years of design and rigorous testing, our first flight is a huge milestone.

“This puts us on the path towards producing thousands of Switchblades.”