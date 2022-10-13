Woman refuses to pay for £170 dinner after planting piece of plastic in her food

A restaurant owner claims a female diner took out a piece of plastic hidden in her bra and put it in her food to avoid paying a £170 bill.

The suspected “con artist” was captured on CCTV tearing the wrapper off a cigarette packet she’d stored in her underwear and placing it in her bowl of chicken curry.

When the bill arrived, the family of five made threats and stormed out while complaining about the “plastic” in their food - even after being offered a 20 per cent discount - according to owner Naseem Khan.

