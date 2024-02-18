Forth Worth Zoo shares update following rare gorilla caesarean

Forth Worth Zoo in Texas have shared an update on their 33-year-old gorilla, Sekani, after she became the first in the zoo’s history to give birth via caesarean.

Baby Jameela, who was premature, was born on 5 February, has reportedly not yet bonded with her mother, and is being cared for by another gorilla, Gracie.

“Sekani is healed up and has rejoined the troop”, the zoo wrote on social media, alongside a video of the animal wandering around her enclosure.

“For now, little Jameela is in the excellent hands of our attentive animal staff behind the scenes.”