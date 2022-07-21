Friends star Lisa Kudrow annoyed by son’s reaction to hit 90’s sitcom

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has joked that she was annoyed by her son’s reaction to the hit sitcom.

During Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that her son Julian Murray Stern watched the show while sick with Covid, and teased that his love for the male characters was annoying.

“He said, ‘It’s actually really funny, and I mean, the guys are SO funny.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I mean, you’re funny, too.’ And never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, ‘F*** you!’” she said.

