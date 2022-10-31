Greedy otter steals koi carp from garden pond before ‘scoffing more than 100’ fish

Footage captures a greedy otter sneaking into a garden pond and making off with a koi carp before “scoffing” more than 100 of the fish.

Kieran McCarthy, from Worcester, was shocked when his beloved fish – worth thousands of pounds – began vanishing.

He suspected an otter was to blame after he found the stripped-down carcass of his carp dumped by the side of his pond.

Despite covering the top of the water with chicken wire, the otter still forced his way in and killed over 100 fish.

“I’m cheesed off, angry and frustrated,” McCarthy said.

