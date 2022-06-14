Senior royals attend Garter Day procession at Windsor Castle

Senior royals departed Windsor Castle in a carriage on Monday (13 June) following the Order of the Garter Service at St Georges’s Chapel.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were all present at the ceremony, while the Queen was also pictured at the event.

The monarch - using a walking stick - stood alongside Charles and Camilla before the Garter service took place.

Prince Andrew did not appear following reports suggesting Charles and William had lobbied to prevent him from attending.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.