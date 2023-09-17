Prince Harry thanks Invictus Games hosts in German as he closes event

The Duke of Sussex spoke in German as he thanked Dusseldorf for staging the games as he closed the event on Saturday, 16 September.

Prince Harry told competitors they had provided “magic” and “opened people’s hearts”.

“We’ve all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery and on your post-traumatic growth,” he added.

The Invictus Games, a competitive sports event for wounded servicemen and women, was founded by Prince Harry - who served in Afghanistan with the British Army and has spoken about the impact of trauma on his mental health.