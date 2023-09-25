Endangered giraffe arrives at Scottish safari park for first time in decade

An endangered male giraffe has been welcomed at a Scottish safari park for the first time in 10 years.

Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling, introduced Sifa, a five-year-old Rothschild’s giraffe, to its grounds last Wednesday.

The park estimates there are only about 2,000 Rothschild’s giraffes left in the wild.

Sifa travelled from Dublin Zoo, and as well as a sea crossing from Dublin to Holyhead, during a 337-mile journey north to his new home.

He has so far met new companions Harriet, Bella and Ruby, with the park saying the four are already getting along well.