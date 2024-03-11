Mural paying tribute to disastrous Willy Wonka experience appears in Glasgow

A mural by artist Ejek, which pays tribute to the disastrous Willy Wonka experience, has appeared on Clyde Street in Glasgow.

The artist admitted he “couldn’t resist” creating the work, inspired by the viral House of Illuminati event that took place in Whiteinch last month.

His mural features depictions of “The Unknown” character and an Oompa Loompa, who were widely shared across social media for their performances.

The event, which was advertised as a “full Wonka experience” complete with “delectable” chocolate fountains, ended up being a spectacular failure as furious parents demanded refunds, while children were left in tears.