Daisy May Cooper ‘left shaking’ after Good Morning Britain interview with Ben Shepard

Daisy May Cooper was left “shaking” after she met ITV’s Ben Shepard, who she has proclaimed to have a “massive crush” on.

“My heart is pounding out of my chest,” the This Country actor said as she relished in the moment she has been waiting for.

She also told the 48-year-old that he smells just like she had hoped he would.

“You are the most beautiful man in the world, it’s like you’re chiseled from marble,” she said as she gazed into his eyes.

Mr Shepard said she’s had a “huge” impact on him since she “professed her affections.”

