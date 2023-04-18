Google’s CEO answers whether AI chatbot Bard is ‘safe’

Sundar Pichai has revealed whether he thinks Google's new AI chatbot is safe.

Bard is an "experimental conversational AI service powered by LaMDA" that can be used to simplify complex topics, such as "explaining new discoveries from Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old", the technology company says on its website.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, the Google and Alphabet CEO said: "The way we have launched it today, as an experiment in a limited way, I think [it is safe]. But we all have to be responsible in each step along the way."

Sign up for our newsletters.