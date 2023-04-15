Ladies Day: Grand National racegoers don finest attire despite rain

Wet weather didn't stop racegoers at this year's Ladies Day from enjoying the Grand National.

Spectators covered up in ponchos, raincoats, and umbrellas for day two at the Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool.

When asked if they had any tips for the races on Friday, 14 April, one racegoer advised bringing a brolly.

Fans looked to make the most of the event despite the drizzle, with many ditching their wet weather gear altogether.

