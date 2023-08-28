Crowd cheers as police escort Grease theatregoers from audience in London

Grease the Musical theatregoers were escorted by police from a performance in London on Saturday, 26 August.

Footage recorded by Ryan Redmond shows audience members shouting "out, out, out" as police officers and staff stand on the stairway.

Several people were then removed from the audience to the sound of cheers.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Shortly before 8.40pm on Saturday, August 26, police received reports of two men and two women causing a disturbance at a theatre in Tottenham Court Road, W1.

"Officers attended and the group were escorted from the premises. No arrests. No injuries reported."