The Great British Bake Off took a dramatic turn on Tuesday, 1 October, when one contestant quit and two others collapsed.

Jeff, a former university lecturer, left during ‘biscuit week’ after saying, “I’ve had enough” and “I’m done” due to feeling unwell for a second week running.

Then, during the final showstopper challenge, 31-year-old midwife Illiyin told crew she “felt a bit dizzy”, before being helped to the floor by medics.

The final drama came when Dylan reached for his water bottle - and fell off his chair - to which Essex car mechanic, Dylan, exclaimed, “They’re dropping like flies!”