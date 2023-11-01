Heidi Klum unveils ‘insane’ Halloween costume at annual party in New York City

Heidi Klum unveiled her “insane” Halloween costume at her annual party in New York City on Tuesday night (31 October).

The supermodel and television host has reigned as the “queen of Halloween” for more than two decades, throwing a now world-famous bash that attracts some of Hollywood’s biggest names each year.

Klum’s costume has become a cultural staple of its own, and she has appeared as a worm, Shrek character Princess Fiona and Jessica Rabbit in previous years.

For 2023, she chose to dress as a mesmerising peacock, leaving her fans seriously impressed.

“This is insane,” one follower wrote on Instagram after the reveal.

“Super creative,” another said.