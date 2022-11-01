Officers at the Cedar Park Police Department in Texas dressed up as Toy Story characters to celebrate Halloween.

Buzz Lightyear, Mr and Mrs Potato Head, Rex and of course, Woody, were just some of the colourful costumes on display.

In a video shared by the police department, each character can be seen standing completely still, playing on the joke that the toys go stiff when owner Andy is around.

“Happy Halloween... every year, this group crushes the costume game,” the caption reads.

