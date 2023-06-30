Watch the terrifying moment a hammerhead shark swims underneath a woman paddleboarding in waters off Florida.

Malea Tribble, 38, was completing a charity relay with her husband, Ricky, 38, when their crew spotted the shark swimming nearby on Sunday, 25 June.

After leaving the Bahamas at midnight, the couple and crew were halfway to Florida when the shark approached them.

Malea said she saw her husband's "face drop" and knew immediately what was underneath her board.

"I felt something tap my board, and I didn't know what it was. I thought it was a bit of seaweed", said Malea.