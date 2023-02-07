Prince Harry set to give evidence in lawsuit brought against Meghan by her sister

Prince Harry has been called to give evidence in the defamation case brought against Meghan by her estranged half-sister.

The Duchess of Sussex is being sued by Samatha Markle for £60,000 in damages over alleged "malicious lies."

It is claimed that the defamatory comments were made during Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey

The interview discussed the couple's experience following their decision to step down as working members of the royal family.

Ms Markle filed papers for the lawsuit on Friday, 3 February.

