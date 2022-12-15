Prince Harry claims Meghan was ‘doing the job better’ than those ‘born’ to do it

Prince Harry claimed Meghan was “doing the job better” than those who were “born” to do it when she first entered his royal world.

Speaking on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, the prince explained that it is expected that someone “marrying in” should play a “supporting role.”

However, he said Meghan was “stealing the limelight” and “doing the job better than those who are born to do this.”

“That upsets the balance because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that you can succeed .. if you’re on the front page of newspapers.”

Sign up for our newsletters.