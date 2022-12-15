Harry appears to blame Meghan’s miscarriage on Mail on Sunday in Netflix documentary

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that the Mail on Sunday were responsible for the Duchess of Sussex’s miscarriage in 2020.

Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited - the newspaper’s publisher - for breach of privacy over the publication of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

“Do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress that caused... from what I saw, the miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her,” Harry said in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

