The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have discussed what it was like to discover that they were expecting baby Archie in their new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

The couple’s first child was born in 2019. They announced the pregnancy shortly after arriving in Australia on a tour.

Upon discovering they were to become parents, the couple started writing in a journal, Prince Harry says.

“It was just ‘dear baby, we’re so excited to meet you one day’,” Meghan recalled.

“We’d take little snapshots and stick them in the journal.”

Sign up to our newsletters.