Matthew Lewis has claimed that he was downgraded from first class to economy moments before catching a flight over the weekend.

The Harry Potter star labelled Air Canada “the worst airline in North America” after they reportedly “tore up” his first class ticket at the departure gate.

He aired his grievances in a series of tweets and explained that he flew with the airline from Orlando to Toronto for Fan Expo Canada.

Air Canada allegedly overbooked the first class section of his flight, forcing Lewis to fly economy instead.

