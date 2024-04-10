Doctor urges hay fever sufferers to act now to stop summer of misery

While spring brings the sunshine and warmer temperatures (hopefully), it can also be the start of hay fever season for many.

Doctor Zoe Williams has shared several tips for sufferers and encouraged people to act now, to stop them from suffering in the coming weeks.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday(10 April), Dr Williams said: “The commonest hayfever is actually allergies to grass pollen, and for people who have that allergy is unlikely to have started yet.

“It tends to start in May, but now is the time to start using whatever medication you use. You can prevent the chain reaction which is involved in hayfever.”