Dog wears hat to cool off in hot sun as Europe bakes in heatwave

Greece has introduced emergency measures for workers as a deadly heatwave grips large parts of Mediterranean Europe with temperatures forecast to break all-time records.

The government has changed hours for workers to avoid the midday heat, as temperatures could top 44C in the days to come.

Locals and tourists have been forced to find shade and many took to the coast to crowd beaches and splash around in the water to cool off.

One person interviewed by Sky News in Athens on Thursday 13 July was seen holding her pet dog, which was wearing a sun hat to protect it from the heat.