Mollie King stands in for Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning

Mollie King and Craig Doyle stood in for the regular hosts of This Morning on ITV, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, as they take a summer break from the show.

In her debut, The Saturdays singer and her co-host paid their respects to Bernard Cribbins, following his death aged 93.

“He’ll be so missed,” King said of the Doctor Who star.

Many viewers took to social media upon seeing King, who also presents for BBC Radio 1, to say she is Willoughby’s “double” due to their “uncanny likeness.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.