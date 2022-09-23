Giant lizard climbs window of Florida home

A giant lizard shocked a homeowner by trying to climb up their window in Apopka, Florida.

Jocelyn Penson, who said the uninvited guest appeared at her son’s home, described the reptile as like “Godzilla.”

“Needless to say I won’t be visiting him any time soon,” she added.

Footage shows the reptile, which is a savannah monitor lizard, scaling the side of the house.

A species native to sub-Saharan Africa, the lizard is not known for being a pet.

