Moment man wakes up from surgery and hears new heart beating for first time

A woman captured the incredible moment her husband woke up from surgery and heard his new heart beating for the first time.

John Cavalieri, 41, suffered an electric shock at work in 2019, which left him with a devastating diagnosis of heart failure.

He remained stable for a few years and in June of this year - after suffering two cardiac arrests - John finally received a new heart.

Wife Michele Cavalieri shared the moment the doctor placed a stethoscope on his chest and let him listen to his new, healthy heart for the first time.

